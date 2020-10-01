Ekta Kapoor calls herself 'disaster' in old photoshoot pic, says 'took more time to pose'

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor recently took a stroll down the memory lane and dug out an old picture from one of her photoshoots in the past. In the Throwback Thursday treats, Ekta can be seen dressed in a pair of denim and a white shirt, posing with a cute smile. Though Ekta is looking beautiful, yet she wrote and considered herself to be a "disaster" till date.

Ekta Kapoor shares a still from old photoshoot

While captioning the post, Ekta wrote, “Old shoot alert. Took more time to pose than dress up! First of all full length... secondly my favourite clogs Ami Patel threw away... and third the coy angle, uff! Disaster for Avinash Gowariker! Need more pics... full length where I'm not hiding behind someone! But I don't think there are any.” Ekta Kapoor has an impressive collection of throwback photos in her treasury, some of which she shares every now and then on her Instagram. With every picture that she shares on her social media, Ekta is mostly seen hiding behind her bunch of friends while striking a cool pose.

What's next for Ekta Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor recently announced the third installment of Broken But Beautiful through her official social media handle. She posted a short video that spoke about incomplete love stories and broken hearts, indicating that the third season will have a tragic side to the story. Ekta Kapoor has also mentioned that the lead characters in this tale will be Rumi and Agastya who have a not-so-common love story.

She posted a short video, throwing some light on the theme of the upcoming installment while introducing the lead characters, Rumi and Agastya. The post speaks about how love fades out in some cases as people lose interest and the obsession shifts from one person to another. The video also shows a few heart-breaking clippings indicating that Broken But Beautiful Season 3 will have quite a few emotional scenes.

(Image credit: Ekta Kapoor/ Instagram)

