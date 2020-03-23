Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Birthday, Recalls Hilarious Incident

Smriti Irani shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s family drama show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It has been many years since the show has ended but the duo still shares a strong bond. Smriti Irani, today, turns 44 and Ekta Kapoor had the sweetest wish in store for her. Read on:

Ekta Kapoor wishes Smriti Irani on her birthday

Smriti Irani turns 44 today and her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi producer had the sweetest wish for her. Ekta recently took to social media to share a video for wishing Smriti Irani on her birthday. The video has cute moments of the duo and also had a few clips of Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie with Smriti Irani.

Ekta Kapoor also recalled the time when she told Smriti Irani how she is being cast as the lead in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She revealed that she went and told Smriti Irani that they are firing her from her show, Ghar Ek Mandir. After Irani was shocked, Ekta Kapoor shared the good news with her.

The producer was all hearts for the politician as she went on to talk about how Smriti Irani has evolved. She added that Irani has gone from being a shy girl to a strong-headed woman. She also recalled an instance where Smriti Irani did not tell anyone that it was her birthday out of fear.

Ekta Kapoor also shared that from giving her awards to receiving awards from Smriti Irani, their friendship has come a long way. She also added that even with drastic changes in both their lives, nothing has caused trouble in their friendship. She ended her heartfelt note by saying, “Happie bday super woman”.

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s post here:

