Ellen Pompeo Reacts To The News Of Justin Chambers' Departure From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo, synonymous with the character of Meredith Grey from ABC's super successful medical drama Grey's Anatomy, has reacted to the news of the veteran cast member Justin Chambers' exit from the show. Justin's exit from Grey's Anatomy came as a shock to the fans of the show earlier on Saturday. ellen took to her Twitter account and retweeted a leading international magazine's post about Chambers' exit with the words,"Truer words have never been spoken" and a heartbreak emoji along with it.

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

We can understand Ellen's heartbroken state as Justin had been one of the oldest cast members on the show that has been on air since 2005. With Chamber's character Alex Karev gone, Meredith, Pompeo's character, will lose her closest confidante and her best friend since actor Sandra Oh left the show. This has certainly left all the fans of the show devastated.

What is even worse is that Justin Chambers will not get a send-off episode in the show. The actor's decision to abruptly leave the show mid season 16 makes the last episode which aired on November 14, 2019, his last episode on the show. In a statement to an international publication, Justin Chambers announced his decision to leave Grey's Anatomy and said that there is no right time to say goodbye to a show and a character that defined his life for the past 15 years.

From interns to surgical residents

Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers' characters had started off as surgical interns in the pilot episode of the show and have faced a lot of struggles in their fictional lives throughout the show as they progressed on to the forefront of their medical careers. Chambers' departure from Grey's Anatomy leaves behind only three original members since the original pilot. The story’s center Dr. Meredith Grey essayed by Ellen Pompeo, Dr. Miranda Bailey essayed by Chandra Wilson and, the senior character Dr. Richard Webber essayed by James Pickens Jr.

