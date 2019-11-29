The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ellen Pompeo Supports Gabrielle Union, Blasts NBC Amidst 'AGT' Controversy

Hollywood News

Ellen Pompeo supported Gabrielle Union amidst her dismissal from 'America's Got Talent' for complaining about the toxic culture at the show. Take a look.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo supported Gabrielle Union and condemned the toxic work atmosphere at the NBC following the exit of Gabrielle from America's Got Talent. Gabrielle Union was dismissed from her position as a judge of the reality TV show America’s Got Talent after she reportedly complained about the show’s toxic culture and racial jokes.

Ellen Pompeo supports Union in the AGT controversy

Gabrielle Union was recently dismissed as the judge of the popular reality TV show America’s Got Talent. The reason for Union’s dismissal is cited to be her complaint about the toxic culture in the show. Grey’s Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo in a series of tweets extended her support to Gabrielle Union for standing against the show and studios’ work culture and approach towards the toxic work environment.

Also read | FRIENDS: The Most Underrated Friendships On The Friends TV Show

In her tweets, Ellen Pompeo criticised NBC for not commenting on the issue. She stated that it is unfortunate that NBC is the same network that protected Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out and not putting up with the studios’ demands. She further commented that the toxic atmosphere has remained unchanged regardless of the Matt Lauer controversy.

She then stated that it takes courage to speak against injustice and hence, supports Gabrielle Union.

Also read | TV Shows That 90s Kids Were Fond Of; From Hip Hip Hurray To Shararat

In her tweets, Ellen Pompeo also said that workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there are unity and solidarity among all women. 

 

Also read | Ellen Pompeo Aka Dr Meredith Grey's Best Moments In 'Grey's Anatomy'

Also read | Spanish Reality TV Show Under Fire Over Handling Of Alleged Rape

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG