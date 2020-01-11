'Grey's Anatomy' Will Witness Alex Karev's Exit, Read Why This Is Drastic Turn Of Events!

Alex Karev, the hard-working, foster kid turned into a brilliant pediatric surgeon will not be a part of the next seasons of Grey's Anatomy, which is on air for more than a decade. The 16th season of Grey's Anatomy witnessed some cliff hanger episodes. However, the original cast member Alex Karev essayed by Justin Chambers will not be a part of the upcoming seasons as suggested by a report in People.

Also Read | F.R.I.E.N.D.S Actors Jennifer Aniston And Matt LeBlanc Hated THIS Couple In The Sitcom

Alex Karev exits Grey's Anatomy

Alex Karev was part of the sitcom Grey's Anatomy for more than fifteen years. He was a part of the pilot and will join the major exits of the show’s original line-up. He will be joining Sandra Oh, who essayed cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Christina Yang, Neurosurgeon Dr Derek Shepherd essayed by Patrick Dempsey, and Dr Izzie Stevens essayed by Kathrine Heigl, who were the original cast members of the long-running show.

These exits aren’t always best for the fans, who basically adore these characters. However, according to multiple reports, everyone had their own reasons to leave and so is Justin Chambers.

In an interview to a popular news publication, Chambers said that it is time to let go of Grey's Anatomy's wonderful character that has defined his life for the past fifteen years.

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Supports Gabrielle Union, Blasts NBC Amidst 'AGT' Controversy

Alex Karev portrayed by the 49-year-old actor was a rustic, machinist character, who beat all the odds and became a surgeon in Grey's Anatomy. According to multiple episodes and storylines, his character has faced the most loses and gains.

Alex aka Justin Chamber’s exit will be monumental as the show will be saying goodbye to one of its original characters yet again. However, there couldn’t have been more revolutionizing character from the medical drama. The character of Alex Karev witnessed major developments which were definitely loved by the fans from Grey's Anatomy.

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Aka Dr Meredith Grey's Best Moments In 'Grey's Anatomy'

His departure from Grey's Anatomy leaves behind only three original members since the original pilot. The story’s centre Dr Meredith Grey essayed by Ellen Pompeo, Dr Miranda Bailey essayed by Chandra Wilson and, senior character Dr Richard Webber essayed by James Pickens Jr. It will be interesting how the writers of Grey's Anatomy will take the storyline ahead.

Also Read | Friends: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Sitcom After It Stops Streaming On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.