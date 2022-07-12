Emmy 2022 Nominations' Reactions: Lizzo, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae & More Nominees React

This year's crop of Emmy nominees is feeling the love! On July 12 evening, JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero announced the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the South Korea-set drama Squid Game earning a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards, while Succession received a leading 25 Emmy nominations.

Soon after the nominations were announced, several stars reacted to the honour on social media, including Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Succession and more, while Lizzo shared her immediate candid reaction.

Lizzo, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae & more react to Emmy 2022 Nominations

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 12, Lizzo, who earned a nomination for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, stated that she didn't do this for awards but for themselves and for the lives they touched making this. The 34-year-old wrote in the caption, "WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED🥹my grrrls🥹 we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!"

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae took to his Instagram and shared the full list of nominations and he simply tagged Emmy Nominations and Squid Game Netflix. In the second post, he shared the list of nominees in the category of Lead Actor in the drama series as he was among one of the nominees in the list that also included Ozark's Jason Bateman, Succession's Brian Cox and more.

"Congratulations to Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for their Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," the Succession team wrote.

