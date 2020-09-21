Emmy Awards 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' Stars Andrew, Dan Levy Win Big At Virtual Ceremony

Actor-director Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy won big at the recently held 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, CA. Andrew and Dan Levy won the Emmy Award 2020 in the 'Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series' category for directing Schitt's Creek. Take a look.

Andrew, Dan win big

More so, the celebrity duo received the award for directing the Happy Ending episode of the much-acclaimed show. Besides bagging the award for directing a comedy series, Schitt’s Creek broke all the previous award records at Emmys and won six awards in different categories. The show won the award for the Best Comedy TV series, while Catherine O'Hara won the Best Actress award.

More so, Eugene Levy, who plays the lead in the show, won the Best Actor award. Meanwhile, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy won the Best Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor awards respectively. Take a look at how fans reacted to Schitt’s Creek’s massive win at the Emmys 2020.

Fans react

So so so so so so well deserved. Congratulations and thank you for your beautiful show!!! — anna LOVES SCHITT'S CREEK WITH ALL MY HEART (@atsymbolanna) September 21, 2020

the absolute TASTEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!! so well deserved. thank you guys so much for creating this masterpiece and giving us ALL the comfort and love <3 schitt's creek truly is a gift, i'm glad you all had a chance to shine tonight ðŸ¥º — rosebud motel premiações e atualizações ltda (@theoneswholive) September 21, 2020

Hosted by TV star Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards were held virtual this year due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, with a part of the audience present in the Microsoft theatre. As a result, this year, there was no red carpet or live audience to cheer the celebrities’ wins.

All about Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom, which follows the story of the prominent video-store magnate, Johnny Rose, and his family suddenly when they suddenly find themselves broke and are forced to relocate in Schitt's Creek. Starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Dan Levy in the leading roles, the show ran for six seasons. The much-acclaimed series also stars actors like Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, and Chris Elliott in prominent roles.

(Image credit: Schitt's Creek Twitter)

