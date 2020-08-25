Emmys 2020 Will Telecast Live Feed From 140 Locations, Confirm Award Show Producers

The Primetime Emmys 2020 are just around the corner and the producers are still trying to figure out ways to make this virtual night happen. In Variety’s latest report, plans to pull this virtual night have been revealed. The report suggests that the Emmys 2020 will be broadcasted from nearly 140 locations.

Emmys 2020 broadcast plans revealed

The Emmys 2020 will be happening on September 20, 2020. But this time due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic television’s biggest night is going virtual. The producers are still finding new ways to make this virtual night as entertaining as the usual ceremony without cutting edges to keep their promise.

In Variety’s latest report, Done+Dusted president Ian Stewart spoke about the upcoming virtual ceremony. He said that even though the ceremony is going virtual this year, the team should not lose sight. The Emmys are still prestigious and they are not handing out the trophies for fun but to reflect excellence.

For this report, Emmys 2020 executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Stewart were interviewed to get details about the upcoming ceremony. According to this report, host Jimmy Kimmel will anchor the award night from the stage at Staples Center in L.A. and there will be no audience or red carpet present for the show due to obvious reasons. Hudlin said that even though the ceremony is virtual they are setting up a live show and not running away from problems that are rising due to the ongoing pandemic.

Reginald Hudlin revealed that the Emmys 2020 setup will be at the Staples Center since its large area will help everybody to maintain social distance and follow health guidelines outlined for the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, since the show is expected to get live feed from various locations there will be an unbelievable amount of wires coming in and out.

This ambitious award ceremony is taking a step further with its advanced technology. According to the media portal’s report, the producers are planning to have cameras stationed at every nominee’s location. This means that the producers will be handling live feeds from nearly 140 locations at the Staples Center.

But while doing so, Ian Stewart also cleared that they will not use platforms like Skype, Facetime, Zoom, or phones and laptops for the Emmys 2020 nominees. He said that they are trying to make the Emmys and not the “Zoomies”. While discussing whether the winners will hold their trophies during the ceremony, Hudlin said that they are still looking for new solutions every day and trying to work this out for the show.

