Priyanka Chopra Jonas Revisits Her Epic Red Carpet Moment As Emmys 2020 Was Being Held

As the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were held today, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to revisit her memories of Emmys with a throwback video. The video features Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ stunning appearance on the Emmys' red carpet a few years ago, in which the actor is seen giving a slow-mo shot of herself twirling in her red Jason Wu gown. Take a look.

Priyanka's post:

With the video shared, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also extended her wishes for all the ‘nominees of the evening’. Soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the video on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered plaudits on their ‘queen’. Some fans also hailed Priyanka Chopra’s fashion choice and called her outfit ‘icon-nick’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post:

Fans React

Hosted by TV star Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards were held virtually this year due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, this year, there was no red carpet or live audience to cheer the celebrities’ wins. More so, the venue of the event was an empty Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

The actor will also produce a Sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon Prime Videos. She also has We Can Be Heroes in her kitty. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. The actor also has Cowboy Ninja Viking in her kitty.

(Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

