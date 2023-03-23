Erica Fernandes On Shifting From Mumbai To Dubai: I Was Looking For Growth

Actor Erica Fernandes recently made the shift from Mumbai to Dubai. She recently reflected on the change and said that the move was a reaction to feeling stagnated. The actor also said that she was looking for growth, and added that the move was not because of feeling satisfied with all the work she has done.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said that she wanted to take the next step in seeking more opportunities. She said that she felt stagnated in Mumbai, as she “wanted to do more.” The actor further said that she took the next step that she felt was needed.

“I was looking for growth. It’s not about how much work you have done,” said Fernandes. She added, “It’s about what more? What next? And I felt a little stagnated, and I wanted to do more. I needed to take that next step, and so I did. A lot is happening here.”

Erica Fernandes on life in Dubai

She also spoke about her time living in Dubai. The actor said that it’s a beautiful place, where diversity reigns supreme as many people from different nations end up living in one place. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor added that it’s not a place she was opposed to moving to since she has her family there as well.

The actor also expressed that she wants to continue her professional career in India despite living in Dubai. Fernandes is scheduled to appear in an upcoming OTT show, as per the outlet. The star is also the host of a game show in Dubai called Emirates Draw.