Eisha Chopra's Role In 'What The Folks' And Other Web Shows Of The Actor

Eisha Chopra is a popular digital face best known for her portrayal of Anita Sharma in Dice Media's What The Folks! Before making her Bollywood debut, Eisha acted in a short in 2014 titled Popcon. She was also seen as one of the leads in another short film titled Parchchai. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in Neerja essaying the character of Debina, an air hostess.

All you need to know about Eisha Chopra

In the year 2016, she was also seen as one of the main cast in a TV mini-series titled P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke. Also popular as a writer, Chopra co-wrote a short film titled Clean Shaven in 2016. The film received a lot of positive reviews and was screen at the Tribeca Film Festival 2016. Later in 2017, the star was seen playing the character of Jyotsna in a web series titled Bewafaa.

In the same year, Eisha Chopra bagged the role of Anita Sharma in What The Folks starring alongside Veer Rajwant Singh, Kriti Vij, and Dhruv Sehgal. Currently, on its third season, the show is about the journey of how modern families try to break stereotypes, cover generation gaps, and learn to love each other despite their heavy differences. Eisha also played Veer Rajwant Singh's bride on Little Things.

In an interview with a leading platform, when she was asked about the difficulties she faced during the process, she revealed that she did not have a lot of contacts and it was a scary move for her to move to a new city with no support. She further explained that she stopped taking rejection personally and is grateful for her role in the Star Plus show and What the Folks as well. She further added that since What The Folks was her first web series, it is really close to her heart.

