Fan Asks If Doordarshan Will Play Star Plus's 'Mahabharat', Prasar Bharati CEO Answers

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' that aired in 1987 broke all the viewership records in 2020 after DD national retelecasted the show on March 28. On April 18, the show ended and with 7.7 crore people watching it across the globe, the series became the highest viewed entertainment program.

With the production houses and shooting activities on hold due to Coronavirus pandemic, Star India, has now acquired the rights to telecast 'Ramayan' on their channel Star Plus. The mythological serial has continued to create a stir among the audience. A fan recently took to his Twitter handle to ask Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar if DD National will now play Star Plus's Mahabharat as they are playing Ramayan. The fan wrote, "Now that #Ramayan is being played on @StarPlus, will @DDNational or @prasarbharati play Star Plus's #Mahabharat once the current one ends? Will it be possible @shashidigital?" [sic]

Shashi Shekhar at his casual best replied with a 'LOL' (Laughing out loud) and further added that he is happy to see that Doordarshan is setting the trend during the lockdown.

Lol :) - well we are happy that Doordarshan set the trend during the lockdown https://t.co/Ql5gEI7EGW — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) May 13, 2020

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, “Ramayan”, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. The show featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

“Ramayan” concluded the rerun on April 18 and it was followed by the retelecast of “Uttar Ramayan”.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

