Ram aka Arun Govil has humble reaction as #AwardforRamayan trends after his statement

One could earn fame, money and popularity for their work, but official recognition is something most artists desire. The credibility of the award shows of the film industry might have been affected in recent times, but the honour from the governments are still considered massive. Despite the huge popularity of Ramayan in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Arun Govil, recently revealed that no government, whether home state Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra, where he lives, had honoured him with any award.

चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण https://t.co/C91yuJClMr — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

‘Lord Ram’ aka Arun Govil, who has re-shot to fame with the grand success of the show after its return, had made the statement when asked about it during a Twitter interaction. As soon as the actor’s comments went viral, fans of the actor and the show took it upon themselves and made the hashtag #AwardforRamayan trend.

Even Govil got to know about the hashtag and reacted to it.. The veteran clarified that his intention was only to answer the question. He added that he did not desire any award. Govil stated that though a state honour had its own value, there is no award bigger than the love from the audience. He said that he had received this love in abundance and thanked his fans for the affection.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, not just Ramayan, Arun Govil now features on the related show Uttar Ramayan. The show features him and the other actors in the same characters. The show airs on Doordarshan National, every day at 9 am and 9 pm.

