Arun Govil answers if 'Ram Rajya' can be envisaged as Ram Mandir comes closer to reality

Ramayan has been shattering records ever since it returned on television as a respite for citizens amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from audiences enjoying the serial and even youngsters showing interest, a highlight has been how the actors have become household names again. One of those names who enjoyed a cult following in that era was Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram on the show.

Apart from sharing his take on the re-rerun and revealing anecdotes, Govil also got active on Twitter, buoyed by the popularity of the re-run. The veteran recently answered some questions on the microblogging platform as a part of an interaction.

During the chat, one of the questions posed to him about the resolution of Ayodhya dispute and the impending construction of the Ram Mandir. Govil was asked if after the announcement of the Ram Mandir construction, and the return of Ramayan, it was right to think about ‘Ram Rajya.’

The actor replied that we have all started to understand the meaning of the term ‘Ram Rajya.’ He added that if three qualities from Lord Ram’s personality, determination, self-control and discipline could be incorporated into our lives, we will all succeed in doing whatever we wish for the country.

हम सबने शुरुआत तो कर दी है रामराज्य की सही परिभाषा समझने की. यदि हम राम जी के व्यक्तित्व के तीन गुण - संकल्प, संयम और मर्यादा को अपना लें तो हम सब अपने देश के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं. #रामायण https://t.co/Thr96WtreX — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020



The term ‘Ram Rajya’, used often by Mahatma Gandhi, involves a system run as per the principles of Lord Ram.

For the unversed, the centuries-old Ayodhya dispute was resolved in November 2019, when Supreme Court directed the creation of a trust to build the Ram Temple. Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Misra had confirmed in March that the construction of the temple had ‘almost begun.’

During the interaction, Arun Govil also recalled how Ramayan was once again making people believe in principles, like removing the dirt from minds, how he performed the character on the basis of the photos of Ram, how he used his smile apart from other qualities of Ram that he had in him, and the love from fans of this era.

जी, जैसे कोई चीज़ घर में पड़ी हो और हम बहुत दिन तक उसकी सफाई न करें तो धूल जम जाती है. ऐसे ही, हमारे दिलो-दिमाग पर मैटेरियल की धूल जम गयी है और हमने अपनी संस्कृति छोड़ दी है. रामायण आज हमें उन सारी बातों का स्मरण करा रही है. #रामायणp https://t.co/Glf6HKljCj — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

हम इंसान दिख रहे थे, भगवान नहीं. राम का यह एक गुण था. लेकिन भगवान की सौम्यता और निर्मलता नहीं दिख रही थी. मुझे राजकुमार बरजात्या जी की एक बात याद आ गयी थी कि आपकी मुस्कुराहट बहुत अच्छी है, इसे किसी दिन यूज़ कीजियेगा. मैंने अपनी मुस्कान यहाँ यूज़ की और उसने मेरा सारा काम कर दिया. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

The recent TRP ratings had shown Ramayan as the most-watched serial in India, miles ahead of another mythological show Mahabharat. Doordarshan too has become the most-watched channel courtesy the two shows. Ramayan plays on Doordarshan National at 9am and 9pm everyday.

