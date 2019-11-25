Bigg Boss 13: Fans Are Not Happy With Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Dissing Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw five panellists on the show supporting their favourite contestants in the house. The five panellists were Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Akanksha Puri, Parag Tyagi, and Umair Riaz. The fans and followers of the show seem to be quite upset with Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. They are both Rashami Desai’s friends and were called to support her. However, the fans of the show felt that Jay and Mahhi both just claimed to be Rashami’s friends but they actually did not support her in the entire episode. Few also felt that the duo was dissing Rashami Desai instead of rooting for her in the episode.

Here is how fan reacted towards Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij:

Dear @VijMahhi kabhi bhi kisika game bighad sakta hai & ban sakta hai.



Par iska ye Matlab nahi ki game ke upar aap apni friend ko National tv pe weak bolo & appreciate na karo.



U proved, u r a fake friend & hope #RashamiDesai will understand this!#BB13#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — Dhanno (@Dhanno88075719) November 24, 2019

Jay Bhanushali saying #RashamiDesai was gonna play fake love angle with Arhaan JUST to get highlights IN THE BB HOUSE despite being friends with her is really so low of him LIKE YOU ARE REALLY CALLING HER FAKE & DEMEANING HER CHARACTER 😒#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — neнυυ 🍂 (@SweetsPOILSmea) November 24, 2019

@VijMahhi and @jaybhanushali0 how nice friends they are..... Shehnaaz ke baarey mai kuch nahi sunugi leking meri family jaisi friend ke baarey mai kuch bhi bolo chalega.... — Ankita (@HinaFan1) November 24, 2019

#Mahivij ye khudko kya samajhti hai? Rashmi ki friend banke aayi hai ya sidharth ki 🤮 #jay jab bol nahi raha tha woh kaise dhakka marke bol rahi thi bolo bolo 🤣 but anyway salman sir ne kahi se toh stand liya #Asim ka #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss #NationWithAsim — Reshmi (@reshmee99) November 24, 2019

