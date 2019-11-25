The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Are Not Happy With Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Dissing Rashami Desai

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 latest episode saw Jay Bhansuhali and Mahhi Vij dissing their own friends Rashami Desai. Fans are quite upset with that. Read to Know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw five panellists on the show supporting their favourite contestants in the house. The five panellists were Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Akanksha Puri, Parag Tyagi, and Umair Riaz. The fans and followers of the show seem to be quite upset with Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. They are both Rashami Desai’s friends and were called to support her. However, the fans of the show felt that Jay and Mahhi both just claimed to be Rashami’s friends but they actually did not support her in the entire episode. Few also felt that the duo was dissing Rashami Desai instead of rooting for her in the episode.

Here is how fan reacted towards Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai Calls Shehnaaz Gill "Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant"

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Comes Out In Support Of Rashami Desai

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Jokingly Bites Arhaan Khan

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Siddharth Shukla Tells Rashami Desai To Go Home

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
