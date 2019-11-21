Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season of the show and fans have been watching their favourite stars since day one. The show has already seen many twists and turns in its current season.

Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai calls Shehnaaz Gill "Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant"

Not too long ago two housemates Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla had a fight. The fight was verbal and got quite intense. However, recently two ladies from the Bigg Boss house have got into an argument with each other. Actress Rashami Desai and Punjabi star Shehnaz Gill have got into a verbal fight.

The fight started when Rashami accused Shehnaz of wearing clothes from her designer collection. The argument got heated when Rashami remarked that Shehnaz was wearing her clothes because she herself couldn’t afford any. This infuriated Shehnaz and she lost her calm. She told Rashami that she would gladly pay any designer for the clothes once she gets out of the house. The Punjabi star, further told Rashami that she has no other work in the house other than to bring up external issues. She also said Rashami does this to initiate a fight, deliberately.

To this Rashami tagged Shehnaz as ‘Punjab ki Rakhi Sawant’. Hearing this the two actors went on to argue for a while, later Shehnaz mentioned that Rakhi Sawant is a good human being. She further added that unlike Rakhi Sawant, Rashami isn’t upfront and she hides behind a mask without revealing her true colours.

