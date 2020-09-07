'Fantastic Beasts 3' May Feature Crucial Characters From Harry Potter's Wizarding World

Fantastic Beasts 3 which is said to release in 2021 is rumoured to have two crucial characters from the Harry Potter world. After watching the climax of parts 2 of the Fantastic Beasts series, fans are excited and anxious about the third part. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler confirms a rumour about a character from Harry Potter to star in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Files For Delay In Defamation Case Trial To Shoot 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Comic Book Now's tweet

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 Star on Rumors the Sequel Adds More HARRY POTTER Charactershttps://t.co/yDnz6xMPWh pic.twitter.com/tVRqIrFCk7 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 6, 2020

Comic Book Now recently took to their twitter page to reveal that Fantastic Beasts 3 might star some more characters. The tweet reads, "Fantastic Beats 3 Star on Rumors the Sequel Adds More HARRY POTTER Characters" Their article talks about Dan Fogler talking about the rumours.

Fan reactions to the tweet

Fans have retweeted the tweet as it involved their favourite character from Harry Potter. A fan says Bring it on while retweeting the original tweet. Take a look:

Also Read | 5 Harry Potter Characters That You Did Not Notice Missing From The Films, See List

Harry Potter characters to feature in Fantastic Beasts 3

Fans have speculated that some Harry Potter characters will be starring in Fantastic Beasts 3. Dan Fogler, in an interview with The Movie Dweeb, clarified a rumour about Hagrid's character to return in the new film. He said that there could be a Hagrid crossover considering Fantastic Beasts 3's timeline. Another rumour also says that the third installment could see Tom Riddles' younger version along with Hagrid's Tom Riddle attended Hogwarts in the early 1940s before becoming the game-changer.

Source: Still from Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secret

The Crimes of Grindelwald was set in the year 1927 and previously JK Rowling had also mentioned that the series will end in 1945. However, the presence of both Hagrid and Tom Riddle at Hogwarts does mean that Fantastic Beasts 3 has to be set up in the early 1940s. That’s when Hagrid joined the school and started his first year, with Tom Riddle was in his third year. The two characters are seen sharing screen previously in Chambers of secrets in the Harry Potter series.

The relation between Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts

JK Rowling's Harry Potter series was loved by the audience. A few years later she showed the audience that there are more magical worlds apart from Hogwarts with the Fantastic Beasts series. The series has shown the backstories of villains Nagini and Grindelwald and the most direct connection between both the worlds were young Albus Dumbledore and Harry Potters favourite mentor young Professor McGonagall.

Source: Still from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fans are excited to see the characters star in the new movie even if it is a small appearance. Fantastic Beasts 3, directed by David Yates and co-written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves, is set to be released in cinemas on 12 November 2021. Johnny Depp will be starring in the film as Dumbledores nemesis Grindelwald.

Also Read | Here Is How To Watch Harry Potter Movies In Order For The Right Wizarding World Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.