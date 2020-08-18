5 Harry Potter Characters That You Did Not Notice Missing From The Films, See List

Harry Potter films are one of the most popular franchises in the world. However, they also stand to be the most criticised for many inaccuracies. It is a known fact that much needs to be excluded from a book-to-film adaptation but Harry Potter fans complain that some of the incredible characters were cut off from the movies. Here’s a list of these characters.

What Harry Potter movies missed?

Terry Boot

Terry Boot has many important moments throughout the Harry Potter novels. In fact, he is also one of the prominent members of Dumbledore’s Army. It was he who directly said that Harry had slain the Basilisk with the Sword of Gryffindor. Terry also mentions to Hermoine that she ought to be in Ravenclaw because of her intelligence and also helped Harry fight Draco, Crabbe and Goyle on Hogwarts Express. His part where he tells Harry about Ravenclaw’s lost diadem is given to Cho Chang in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Dennis Creevey

He is the younger brother of Colin Creevey. The latter himself had a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Dennis was also a member of Dumbledore’s army like his brother but was pulled out from Hogwarts by his parents after the murder of the Headmaster. He also had a penchant for photography like his older brother.

Ernie Macmillan

He has brief roles in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movies. However, he plays greater roles in the books as one who has hesitant respect towards Harry Potter. He often quarrelled with The Chosen One especially when he called him the Heir of Slytherin and accused him of putting his name into the Goblet. However, he joined Dumbledore’s Army and was a loyal member.

Anthony Goldstein

He is one of the most important members of Dumbledore’s Army in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix but his presence was completely dismissed from the movie. He was friends with Terry Boot and fought beside him and Harry in the Hogwarts Express. He also fought in the Battle of Hogwarts and was a prefect of the Ravenclaw along with Padma Patil.

Marietta Edgecombe

Edgecombe was also an important member of Dumbledore’s army and good friend of Cho Chang. In the novel, it is she who betrays DA to Umbridge after being threatened about her mother’s job at the Ministry. In the movie, however, this role was passed on to Cho Chang.

