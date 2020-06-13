'FIR' Fame Actor Vipul Roy Postpones Wedding With Fiancée Melis Atici Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak that hit the world earlier this year has caused many people to change their plans. Be it weddings or travel plans, coronavirus put a hold on all this. The latest one to be impacted is television actor Vipul Roy who had plans to tie the knot with his fiancée.

Vipul Roy talks about postponed wedding

Television actor Vipul Roy had all his plans in place as he was set to get married to his US-based fiancée Melis Atici this August. However, the couple had to postpone the wedding amid the coronavirus crisis. In a recent interview to a leading national daily, Vipul Roy opened up about how the pandemic has caused a change of plans for the couple.

Vipul Roy’s fiancée Melis Atici had gone to San Franciso to meet her family in February and has been there since then. While talking about the wedding, Vipul Roy added that they were supposed to finalise the date for the wedding once his fiancée came back from the US.

He also revealed that they had even gone ahead and finalised the court marriage date. Vipul Roy also added that Melis Atici’s entire family was also planning to fly to India for the wedding festivities but the COVID-19 outbreak changed everything for them.

While talking about how they have been coping with staying far from each other, Vipul Roy said that they are regularly keeping in touch with each other through video calls. He also talked about how they were together for seven months before his fiancée left for the US. Vipul Roy further revealed that they had never been apart for so long. However, currently, both Vipul Roy and Melis Atici have no other choice than accepting the situation at hand.

Vipul Roy further spoke about him and his fiancée Melis Atici had been spending their time during the lockdown. He revealed that his fiancée has been keeping herself busy as she runs her own IT based company. He also added that they both even pursued an online course from a university in the US.

The actor affirmatively also added that he is hopeful things will get back to normal and he will meet his lady-love soon. Vipul Roy met Melis Atici in 2016 during a tour in the US. They fell in love and announced their engagement in 2018.

