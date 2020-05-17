Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 31 As Cases Soar To 90927

In a yet another extension, the Centre on Sunday announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. The clarifications and guidelines will bee announced by the National Executive Committee. India's currently has 90,927 cases with 2872 fatalities.

Lockdown extended till may 31

States extend lockdown

Ahead of the nationwide lockdown, five states - Punjab, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telanagana had already extended their state lockdown as cases soared. Moreover, Karanataka had extended its lockdown till May 19. The Ministry of Home Affairs will release a detailed guidlines - mentioning the relaxation for the various zones.

Previous lockdown extension

On May 1, the MHA extended the lockdown till May 17 with considerable relaxations in districts falling in green, orange zones and red zones. Irresepective of zones, travel by air, rail, metro & inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions remain prohibited. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance) , orange (those neither in green or red zones) and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

Centre's economic tranches & migrant travel

On Tuesday, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth. Since then FM Sitharaman has announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing. She has also announced sectoral reforms in Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy and reformed MGNREGA, education and a new PSE policy.

The Centre has also flagged Shramik trains across the nation to transport stranded migrants to their home states. As of Saturday, Railways has run 1150 trains and transported 15 lakh migrants back home and plans to run trains from every district. The Centre has also allowed states to ply buses to transport stranded migrants and also announced 15 special trains for other passengers wishing to travel back home.