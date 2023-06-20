FIR Registered Against TMKOC Producer Asit Modi, 2 Others Following Actress' Complaint

Mumbai Police has registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others following an actress' complaint. She was part of the show since 2008 but quit earlier this year. She had lodged a formal complaint against Modi, project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, alleging sexual harassment, a charge they had denied. Authorities said that the investigation was underway but no arrests have been made yet.

3 things you need to know

TMKOC actress alleged that Asit Kumarr Modi sexually harassed her on multiple occasions over the last few years.

Modi called the allegations baseless and said he would file a defamation case.

The actress said she confided in her colleagues on the show, who shielded her.

Police register a case against TMKOC producer and 2 others

According to ANI, Powai Police took action in response to actress' complaint. They have registered a case against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. Last month, the actor approached the police and the National Commission for Women with her complaint alleging sexual harassment.

(Powai police register a case against Asit Kumarr modi and two others | Image: ANI/Twitter)

(FIR copy from Powai Police Station where case against producer Asit Modi is registered)

What unfolded between TMKOC actress and show's producer?

The complainant quit TMKOC after 15 years. She was one of the cast members who was part of the show since the start. "He would pass uncharitable comments but I ignored them. In March 2019, in Singapore, he said many things like, ‘Come to my room, let’s have whisky’," she alleged about Asit Kumarr Modi after quitting the show and making light of what was going on behind the camera.

In return, Modi and other team members claimed that her exit from the show was a result of her own misbehavior. They also called the sexualt harassment allegations "baseless". Modi also said that he will take legal action against her for trying to defame him and the show. The show’s directors - Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Armaan Dhanesha - also alleged Bansiwal lacked discipline and was not focused on her work. (Inputs from ANI and PTI)