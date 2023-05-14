TMKOC Star Dilip Joshi Admits Being Out Of Work After Big Bollywood Break

Dilip Joshi, best known for playing the character of Jethalal Gada in the long-running television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently opened up about his journey as an actor in Mumbai. The veteran character actor revealed some personal anecdotes from his early days as an actor. Joshi also opened up about the misconception about landing a role in a film solving all problems.

Dilip Joshi on his theatre days

In an interview with Mashable India, Dilip Joshi opened up about his early days as a theatre artist. He recalled feeling financial pressure to support his family, especially as his daughter Niyati was already born. Joshi shared how at the time of her birth, he had all of just Rs 25,000 in his account of which about 13,000 to 14,000 went towards the hospital bills. From the perspective of earning, the actor was making a humble Rs 400-450 per theatre show.

On landing a movie role

Dilip Joshi shared how it was around the time of daughter Niyati's birth that he landed a role in a big banner multi-starrer film, which went on to become a huge hit. Joshi shared how perceptions regarding the film industry works, led both him and those around him to assume that he would now be financially secure. This however was not the case. Despite the film's record-breaking collections, the actor revealed how he struggled to get work. Joshi said, "I thought now my life is set. But that film came, it became a super hit and I didn’t get any work after that."

Dilip Joshi's big break

The now popular TV actor has gone on to star in several roles, big and small, throughout his career. His most notable role has been his long-spanning portrayal of the character of Jethalal Gada from the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The quirky-yet-relatable character has enjoyed a lot of love from the audiences with the Indian sit-com's 14-plus-years long run being proof of the same.