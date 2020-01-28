'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Show Starts Casting Call; Looks For Actors To Play Targaryens

HBO has given the casting call for the Game of Thrones’ spin-off show titled House of Dragons. Reportedly, it has been speculated that the GOT spin-off series pilot will release in 2021. The casting call of the same has been revealed. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

House of the dragon casting call begins

HBO is all set to make the Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragons, and it will be based on George R. R. Martin’s 2019 novel Fire and Blood. The show will focus on the Targaryen’s rise to power and civil war they have to go through to become the undisputed rulers of the Seven Kingdoms. Good news for the fans of ‘dragons’ is that the spin-off will begin with the three heads of the dragon intact, which means that the show will feature three huge dragons that will roam freely around the vast skies of Westeros.

The release date of the Game of Thrones’ spin-off has not been yet officially revealed by the makers of the show, but screenwriter Ryan Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik are all set to shape Fire and Blood into a 10-episode fantasy epic series. A leading entertainment portal has revealed that they have seen the official casting call of the spin-off. And it will feature a young Aegon, Visenya, and Rhaenys Targaryen, which is no surprise for the long-time GOT fans. The descriptions of the cast are as following:

Aegon Targaryen20s, Caucasian Male. Married his two sisters VISENYA and RHAENYS. Withdrawn, quiet, pious. Harsh with those who defy him. Riding the dragon Balerion. LEAD Visenya Targaryen20s, Caucasian Female. Older sister and wife of King AEGON TARGARYEN. A voluptuous, stern, serious, and unforgiving woman. Riding the dragon Vhagar. LEAD Rhaenys Targaryen20s, Caucasian Female. Youngest sister of King AEGON TARGARYEN. Kindhearted, graceful, playful, curious, impulsive, and given to flights of fancy, with a mischievous aspect to her personality. Riding the dragon Meraxes. LEAD

