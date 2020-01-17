Kit Harrington, 'The Game Of Thrones' Actor, Is More Than Just Jon Snow

Kit Harington took the stage during ACE Comic Con in October where he confessed about joining the Marvel Universe. The Game of Thrones star was signed for Marvel Universe's phase four movie The Eternals. The superhero movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more. Kit will be playing the character of Dane Whitman aka Black Knight, a strong positive character, who becomes a part of an evil group to internally demolish them. The 33-year-old GOT star who recently celebrated his birthday believes that his experience as Jon Snow would help him in this superhero film. "The Eternals" has a release date of November 6, 2020, which is one of the highly anticipated Marvel movies of all times as well as Jon Snow fans who are waiting to see his next gig post GOT.

#TheEternals make their MCU debut in 400 days from now... pic.twitter.com/eB6U6QEkhb — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 2, 2019

Kit Harington has dabbled with many forms of mass communication including Radio, where he lent his voice for BBC Radio 4's show Chivalry. He is a theatre actor as well and has done many plays. Kit Harington has lent his voice for video games. He has also been a part of a few television shows as well before and after his Game of Thrones fame.

⚔️ Kit Harington hosts the show this weekend with musical guest @SaraBareilles! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/pWCKqifUeY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2019

Kit Harington lent his voice to a short television series called Zog in 2018. He played the role of Sir Gadabout in the television show called Zog. The television show is based on an accident-prone dragon who is friends with a powerful princess. Kit was the executive producer for the British period drama titled Gunpowder in 2017. Jon Snow fame actor also starred in the comedy mockumentary 7 days in Hell alongside comedian Andy Samberg.

Kit Harrington top 3 movies till now

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan released on December 13, 2019, in the USA saw Kit Harington in a unique film based on the relationship between a star and his fan. Kit also featured in Seventh son starring and acing his performance in this fantasy drama which was released in 2014. And last but not least, Pompeii where the curly-haired actor played the lead role of Milo portraying the role of a gladiator fighting against the wrongdoers in this period fantasy drama.

