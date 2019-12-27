Gandii Baat Season 4: All About Its Episodes And Previous Seasons

Alt Balaji's original series Gandii Baat is quite popular among the youth audience. The four-season web-series unfolds the stories of the reality of stigma and taboos associated with sexual preferences and equations. As of now, four seasons of the show are available and streaming online. The series promises to uncover exciting urban stories from rural India.

How many episodes are there in Gandii Baat season 4?

The franchise released its first season in May 2018, consisting of four episodes. Later, the makers released the second instalment in January 2019. It was carried further with the third season in July 2019.

The series narrates around 14 different stories starring many television actors. The latest season of the series has one special episode starring Mridula Mahajan, Aditya Singh Rajput, Sneha Mishra, Rohit Mishra, and Sanjana Phadke. The Sachin Mohite directorial episode was released on November 7, 2019. The episode of season 4 is titled Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. All the seasons and episodes are available on Alt Balaji and Zee5 Premiere.

Season 1 episodes:

Threesome

Tharki Buddha

Vasu Nag

Preeto Rani

The season 2 episodes are as follows:

Bai-sexual

Jadui Mahal

Gibraltar

Love sex and betrayal

Gudiya Rani

The season 3 episodes are as follows:

Rajkumar

Harpreet weds Harpreet

Sonam Chadh Gayi

Honeymoon on Wheels

