Gandii Baat Season 4: All About Its Episodes And Previous Seasons

Television News

Gandii Baat is an Indian web-series consisting of 4 seasons of 14 episodes. The latest season of the franchise has a special episode. Check out all the episodes

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
gandii baat season 4 episode list

Alt Balaji's original series Gandii Baat is quite popular among the youth audience. The four-season web-series unfolds the stories of the reality of stigma and taboos associated with sexual preferences and equations. As of now, four seasons of the show are available and streaming online. The series promises to uncover exciting urban stories from rural India. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Yeh Hai Chahatein: Here Are The Show Details About The Latest Ekta Kapoor Show

How many episodes are there in Gandii Baat season 4?

The franchise released its first season in May 2018, consisting of four episodes. Later, the makers released the second instalment in January 2019. It was carried further with the third season in July 2019. 

READ | Gandii Baat 4 Cast: Who Is Playing Which Character In The Web Series?

The series narrates around 14 different stories starring many television actors. The latest season of the series has one special episode starring Mridula Mahajan, Aditya Singh Rajput, Sneha Mishra, Rohit Mishra, and Sanjana Phadke. The Sachin Mohite directorial episode was released on November 7, 2019. The episode of season 4 is titled Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. All the seasons and episodes are available on Alt Balaji and Zee5 Premiere. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 1 episodes:

  • Threesome
  • Tharki Buddha
  • Vasu Nag
  • Preeto Rani
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The season 2 episodes are as follows:

  • Bai-sexual
  • Jadui Mahal
  • Gibraltar
  • Love sex and betrayal
  • Gudiya Rani
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | 'Lust Stories' And 'Gandii Baat' Have A Few Similarities, Here's What They Are

The season 3 episodes are as follows:

  • Rajkumar
  • Harpreet weds Harpreet
  • Sonam Chadh Gayi
  • Honeymoon on Wheels
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Krystle D'Souza Didn't Want To Make Her Bollywood Debut In Ekta Kapoor's Movie; Here's Why

 

 

Published:
