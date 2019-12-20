Yeh Hai Chahatein: Here Are The Show Details About The Latest Ekta Kapoor Show

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien has been one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 this year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Show Details

Show timings: 10:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Duration: 30 minutes

Genre: Television drama series

Channel: Star Plus and Star Plus HD

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the leads. Recently, it was announced by the production team, that Aishwarya Sakhuja was roped in for the role of a villain. According to reports, the show was announced in April 2018 but did not release that year. The spin-off series got delayed as the story for the show was not finalised then.

The plot of Yeh Hai Chahatein

The story is said to revolve around Sargun Luthra’s character, Dr Prisha Srinivasav, who is a gynaecologist by profession. It has been reported that her character shall be the adopted mother of her sister’s child, Saransh. The story will show the challenges she has to face as a single mother.

Talking about the storyline, creator of the show, Ekta Kapoor had a few insights to give. She told a leading media portal that the story of the spin-off is a special one and deals with a social issue. She further talked about how it is often said that a single father finds a bride more easily than a single mother who has a tough time finding a suitable match for herself.

Lead actor Abrar Qazi told an entertainment daily that he feels very fortunate to be working with Ekta Kapoor. He further said that he has been watching her shows since childhood and it was a dream come true to work with her. In the same interview, Sargun Luthra revealed that she took inspiration from actor Neena Gupta for her role.

