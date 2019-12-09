Krystle D'Souza Didn't Want To Make Her Bollywood Debut In Ekta Kapoor's Movie; Here's Why

Krystle D'Souza is one of the most successful television actors we have today. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe. She is currently winning accolades for her web series Fittrat. There are speculations that she is all set to feature on the big screen by replacing Kriti Kharbanda in Rumi Jaffery’s directorial Chehre.

Krystle D'Souza's debut movie:

The movie Chehre will also feature veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. In an interview with a leading daily the actor opened up about her film and that she never wanted to be launched in Kapoor's movies. She further added she did want Ekta's blessings but she would not have done a movie launched by her. She also shared the reason behind it saying that if she would have done a movie by Ekta she would then have the assumption would be that she got the movie because of their friendship.

She also expressed that she would like to do a movie helmed by Kapoor in the future. She said that it would "feel like home to work with Ekta and if not her first film, she would like to do a lot of other films in future with her. Further talking about her debut, Krystle added that she wanted to always do films and there cannot be a better opportunity than sharing the screen space with Amitabh and Emraan. She expressed her happiness for the debut and said that she has got it all in her first film. She says she has a great character, an interesting movie story with a dream cast and an amazing team.

Krystle further added that acting is her passion and the medium for that does not matter. She has worked in TV and digital platform and gave her 100 per cent and now she will try and give her 100 per cent even here. She says that there is no pressure for it and she wants to give her best. According to the reports, the actor has already started shooting the movie from November 20, 2019, in Delhi.

