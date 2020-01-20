Gauahar Khan's 'Rishta Photo' Receives Witty Response From Singer Neha Kakkar

Gauahar Khan is a very popular face in the television industry. She started her career with modelling, and then eventually entered Bollywood. She has done supporting roles in Bollywood movies like Rocket Singh – Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and more. The actor is also well-known for her amazing work in reality- television shows. Gauahar has been the winner of Bigg Boss 7, and has also participated in the shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, and has even had a reality television show based on her and her sister, Nigaar’s life, titled as the Khan Sisters.

Along with her great acting skills on screen, Gauahar is also known for her spectacular fashion sense. She is also quite active on her social media handle and keeps her fans updated by sharing a glimpse of her professional and personal life. Recently, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in a heavily embellished ensemble.

Check out the picture here:

Gauahar Khan's recent post on her social media account grabbed the attention of many, not only for her pretty outfit but also for her caption. The model-actress shared a picture in which she can be seen in a royal blue lehenga with heavy embroidery on the bottom by Seema Gujral. She accessorised it with earrings by Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery collection. She completed her look with soft curls and a shimmery eye look paired with nude lips.

Neha Kakkar's witty response:

Along with the picture, Gauahar wrote in the caption, "#RishtaPhoto ... hehhehe." To this, the Indian Idol judge and popular singer Neha Kakkar who happens to be Gauahar's good friend had a wittiest response. Neha wrote in the comment; "Humein Ladki Pasand Hai!" Gauahar instantly appreciated her friend's comment and wrote "heheheh so cute!"

Apart from the singer, several other fans of Gauahar cannot stop themselves from pouring their love for the actor in the comment section. Some of her fans were seen praising her outfit while some admired her beauty. Gauahar might not be seen on television currently, but the actor is an avid follower of Bigg Boss. She actively shares her opinion of the game on her official Twitter account.

Image Courtesy: Gauahar Khan Instagram

