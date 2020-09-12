Gaurav Chopraa Urges Fans To Take COVID-19 Seriously; Says 'I Have Lost A Lot Due To This'

In a recent Instagram post, television actor Gaurav Chopraa ‘implored and requested’ fans to take COVID-19 pandemic ‘seriously’. Sharing an audio message on IGTV, Gaurav Chopraa claimed that the nation is recording ‘more than 100K cases daily’. More so, Gaurav Chopraa further informed fans that many people are not aware that they have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Gaurav asks fans to take COVID-29 seriously

Sharing his ordeal through the audio message, Gaurav Chopraa revealed that he has ‘lost’ a lot due to this infection. Urging fans to understand the impacts of COVID-19, the actor also revealed that whenever he steps out of his house, he notices people without masks. More so, Chopraa further claimed that he often notices some people wearing the masks loosely, hanging below their nose or neck.

In the audio post, Gaurav also placed emphasis on the social distancing norms and requested fans to avoid going to crowded areas. The actor further advised fans to not trap themselves in situations, where they have to pay a huge price for ‘some silly complacency’. Watch the video here:

Fans react:

Gaurav's father passes away

Recently, Gaurav's father, Swatantra Chopra passed away, 10 days after the actor's mother breathed her last. Gaurav Chopraa took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news and posted a long note, expressing his grief over the demise of his parents. In his note, Gaurav Chopraa mentioned that his father 'was an ideal man, the ideal son, the ideal brother, and a man who always put family above everything else.'

Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 6.4 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, Australia, Spain and France are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US have stopped resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, the country witnesses a resurge in cases, as a new cluster emerged in the country's largest city, Auckland.

