Colombia's Defence Minister Apologises For Police Brutality During Protests

South American Nation, Colombia’s Defense Minister apologized on behalf of the national police and administration for police brutality. This came after Colombia witnessed mass protests against police action against a detained man, who died in police custody in the capital city Bogota. These protests injured several hundred people and 13 people were killed in the cities of Bogota and Soacha.

Read: Uproar In Colombia Over Police Custody Death

On September 11, morning Colombian Defense Minister Carlos HolmesTrujillo said in a video message that “The national police apologize for any violation of the law or ignorance of regulations by any members of the institution."

La @PoliciaColombia pide perdón por cualquier violación a la Ley o desconocimiento de los reglamentos en que haya incurrido cualquiera de los miembros de la Institución. pic.twitter.com/isBULI8qfd — Carlos Holmes Trujillo (@CarlosHolmesTru) September 11, 2020

The protests

The wave of violence erupted on September 9, over a video showing two officers holding down a 43-year-old man named Javier Ordonez, being tasered as he begged them to stop, and highlights long-simmering tensions over excessive use of force by police. The video of the tragic incident was widely circulated in the country, which led to wide protests. According to Police Javier Ordonez was found drinking alcohol in the street with friends, which was a violation of social distancing rules. Authorities deployed 1500 additional police personnel and 300 soldiers to pacify protesters. According to Colombian authority, 56 police stations were damaged, eight-city buses burned and 175 civilians injured during the unrest, including 66 hits by bullets.

Read: Colombia: 11 People Dead In Group Killings In Different Regions

A thorough investigation has been promised by authorities, though relatives expressed skepticism that they would see justice in a country with high levels of impunity. Police in Colombia were repeatedly accused of excessive use of force during anti-government protests that brought thousands to the street last year. The new unrest comes at a time of protests in the United States over racial discrimination and police abuse against Black citizens. The Colombia protests are more closely tied to abuse against the young and poor. Taking a cue from the US, the hashtag #ColombiaLives Matter began trending on Twitter.

Read: Colombia: High Court Drops Jurisdiction Of Álvaro Uribe Case

Read: Colombia Accuses Venezuela's Maduro Administration Of Trying To Acquire Missiles From Iran

(With inputs from AP)