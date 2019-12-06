Gaurav Gera Apologises To Neha Kakkar, Says, "Had No Idea That She Would Be So Hurt"

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar were heartbroken and slammed comedian-actor Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda for cracking jokes on the 'Dilbar' singer's height and talent. Gera in an interview with a leading entertainment portal apologised for his comments and said that he never wanted to hurt Neha. He confessed that he is a fan of hers and loves the way she sings. Gera revealed that he doesn't know Neha personally but do share greetings whenever they bump into each other.

Neha Kakkar & brother hit back at comedians Gaurav Gera & Kiku Sharda for body-shaming her

"Her talent is totally appreciated, I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her," Gera told ET. Gera further said that Neha didn't directly blame Kiku Sharda and him but also the channel, post which the video was removed. "Kiku and I were both talking and we are a fan of hers. Who doesn't love her? We are proud of her. She is got India the name and fame. My idea was not to hurt her. She is fantastic, a rockstar and she doesn't need me to say it. I didn't even know about the height part, and I myself don't have an average height. Kiku is short heighted. We make fun of each other so much in all the episodes. Meri koi aukat nahi hai to tell her anything... I really had no idea that she would be so hurt," Gaurav was quoted.

Gaurav also asserted that the idea was not to hurt her and he doesn't hate her. He revealed that the lines were given to them by the writers, channel and the production house. "They are more sensible than us and they have their own working equation with Neha because she does a show (Indian Idol 11) for them." Gera said that he collaborated with the channel after 13 years and doesn't share the same equation with them like Neha does.

Neha Kakkar's fans lash out at Gaurav Gera & Kiku Sharda for body shaming her on the show

Gera concluded by saying that she loves Neha and is fantastic. "I thought they (Channel and Production house) work on so many comedy shows on the small screen they must be aware of the sensibilities. They know what runs and also they had an equation with Neha so they should have known where to stop."

