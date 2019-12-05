Neha Kakkar & Brother Hit Back At Comedians Gaurav Gera & Kiku Sharda For Body-shaming Her

Singer Neha Kakkar clapped back at comedians Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda for ridiculing her during an act. This came after the comedians portrayed the singer as a short, vain, social media-obsessed character. The singer took to her Instagram stories and posted a note slamming the comedians whom she accused of creating "negative and insulting content" about her.

Brother Tony Kakkar defends Neha

Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother and a singer himself, hit back at the comedians by posting the video clip of their act and captioning his post with a detailed note. Tony slammed the comedians for body-shaming his sister and also attempting to defame her by portraying her in a negative manner. The singer stood in solidarity with Neha against the ridiculous image that Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda have offered through their act for audiences to see.

"This is how you respect a small-town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl, my sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape? Will you ever stop making fun of what God has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent. Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion."

