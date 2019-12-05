Neha Kakkar's Fans Lash Out At Gaurav Gera & Kiku Sharda For Body Shaming Her On The Show

Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar have recently called out comedian Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda's latest comic act on their show where they can be seen poking fun at Neha's body, height and singing skills. While Kiku was playing a doctor, Gaurav was essaying the role of a nurse where they can be seen cracking jokes on Neha which the singer found extremely humiliating. The act has a short man dressed as a girl and calling himself 'Neha Shakkar.' Soon Kiku and Gaurav can be seen taking a dig at Neha's height. She is called out with terms like 'chota sa bluetooh speaker' and is also asked if the mic does not turn away when she goes to sing with a face like this.

Neha expressed her anger on the comedy act by Gaurav and Kiku

Neha reacted on the whole act by sharing a message on her Instagram story where she stated that they should be ashamed to create such an insulting and humiliating content. Neha also added that she loves comedy on her but this particular act was ridiculous. She further said that people should stop dancing, singing or enjoying on her songs if they hate her so much. However, Neha shared a post on her social media where she told her fans that she has forgiven them and has decided to move on. The fans praised her for showing maturity and moving on from this incident. Check out the reactions of her fans.

Neha was supported by her brother Tony Kakkar who also criticized the act

Neha had gone on to highlight how people listen and enjoy on her songs but do not bat an eyelid when it comes to making fun of her. Her brother Tony Kakkar also jumped to her defence and expressed his anger on Gaurav and Kiku making fun of his sister. He also said that they should be ashamed for making fun of Neha who achieved everything on her own merit. He also spoke about the trauma which a person goes through when he or she is made fun of their body or size and also said that his sister has suffered enough. Tony shared the video of the entire comedy act which took a dig at Neha.

