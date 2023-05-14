Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Expecting Twins; Couple Hosts Baby Shower On Mother's Day

TV celebrity couple Gautam Rode and Pakhuri Awasthy hosted a baby shower on Sunday in Mumbai and their family members and close ones were in attendance. After announcing the pregnancy on April 6, earlier this year, the couple revealed that they are expecting twins. At the baby shower, Balika Vadhu 2 star Shivangi Joshi and Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi arrived to partake and celebrated with the couple.

Gautam and Pankhuri looked excited at their baby shower, which coincided with Mother's Day 2023. Earlier in the day, Pankhuri informed fans about the ceremony on her Instagram stories as she got ready for it. At the event, she wore a golden coloured saree with a similar blouse, gold necklace and bangles. She is in her final trimester and the glow on her face was unmissable.

Pakhuri Awasthy's unmissable pregnancy glow

At the baby shower, Gautam wore a parrot green shirt with denim. In videos shared on their respective Instagram stories, the parents-to-be fed cake to each other and posed all smiles with their families and other guests. Some ritulas were also performed. Shivangi Joshi also attended Pankhuri's baby shower and looked pretty in a red dress. In a photo, she hugged the mom-to-be. Divyanka was not seen in the video but shared a moment from the ceremony on her Instagram.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's love story

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode got married in 2018. The couple met on the set of TV show Razia Sultan. However, they fell in love while doing Suryaputra Karn. They got engaged in 2017. After this, Gautam shared that he was lucky to have a partner like Pankhuri, who in turn said that she had found the man of her dreams. They have a 15-year age gap between them. They kept the news of their pregnancy hidden for six months.