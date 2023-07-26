Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy Welcome Twins; Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan Pour In Wishes

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been blessed with twins. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl after five years of marriage. The new parents took to social media and shared the good news with their fans and followers on July 26.

3 things you need to know

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode got married in 2018.

They fell in love on the sets of Suryaputra Karn.

Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Hiba Nawab and others congratulated the new parents.

The journey of parenthood begins for Gautam-Pankhuri

Pankhuri Awasthy announced the news of their twins' arrival by sharing a cute card on social media. The card was made in shades of blue and pink, each colour signifying a boy and a girl. The couple welcomed their babies on July 25.

(Gautam Rode and Pankhuri have welcomed twins after 5 years of marriage | Image: Gautam Rode/Instagram)

In coordinated posts, the couple wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us."

Devoleena, Mohsin Khan pour in wishes

As soon the couple announced the news of the birth of their babies, several celebrities including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Roop Durgapal, Hiba Nawab, Meera Deosthale, Rohan Shah, Bharti Singh, Mohsin Khan and Divyanka Tripathi wished them in the comments section.

Divyanka wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Meera penned, "Congratulations Pankhuri and Gautam. Best news. Wishing the little munchkins good health, and lots of blessings." Devoleena wrote, "Congratulations Gautam and Pankhuri," "Double congratulations to both of you," commented Roop. Meanwhile, Bharti, Rohit Purohit, Aamir Ali, Amit Tandon, Sheena Bajaj and Abhishek Malik and Mahima Maheshwari among others congratulated the couple.