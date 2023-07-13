Divyanka Tripathi Shares Disappointing Update About Her New Web Series The Magic Of Shiri

Divyanka Tripathi was gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series, The Magic of Shiri. Helmed by Birsa Dasgupta, it revolves around the journey of Shiri Shah (played by Divyanka), who sacrifices her aspirations and gets married. She, however, decides to pursue her dreams later. Here is the latest update about the series

2 things you need to know

The series will release on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Divyanka Tripathi made her debut in the OTT world with the 2019 series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

When will The Magic of Shiri release?

The series, which was slated to release on July 13, has been postponed. Divyanka Tripathi shared a post about this on Instagram. The text on the poster was written in Hindi, which we loosely translated to, "Get ready to be surprised one and all! Shiri will now meet you on a new date and time. You will have to wait a few days, and we are grateful for your patience."

She captioned the post, "Show date postponed. Stay tuned for further updates! We'll be back soon with Shiri." She used the hashtag, "The Magic Of Shiri On Jio Cinema Coming Soon."

The new date is yet to be announced.



A sneak peek into the world of magic

The actress recently unveiled the teaser of the series to pique the curiosity of fans. Going by the video, Divyanka portrays the character of a magician who is eager to establish herself in the male-dominated entertainment industry. In the teaser, Divyanka carries out her duties as a mother and wife, while chasing her dream of becoming a popular magician.

(A poster of Divyanka Tripathi | Image: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

The short clip also features Jaaved Jaaferi as a fellow magician. It is implied that his character may add to the protagonist's worries.

The show also features Parmeet Sethi, Namit Das, Darshan Zareewala and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles.