Gautam Rode Cradles Pankhuri Awasthy's Baby Bump In Adorable Baby Shower Photos

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who are expecting their twins, have been offering a sneak peek into their pregnancy diaries. The couple hosted the baby shower ceremony on Sunday on Mother's Day, and now Pankhuri shared the first set of pictures from the ceremony. In the images, Pankhuri is donning a golden saree with statement jewellery. On the other hand, Gautam looks dashing in a green shirt and blue pants.

Sharing the post, Pankhuri wrote, "We made a wish and two came true.' Double the love, double the joy, thank you everyone for being a part of our celebration, we’re so grateful. #babyshower #gratefulheart." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "Mom-2-Be and Dad-2-Be." Another wrote, "My favorite couple and congratulations."



More on Pankhuri Awasthy's baby shower ceremony



On Sunday, which was also Mother's Day, the couple hosted the baby shower, and the actress shared several pictures on her Instagram stories informing fans that they are expecting twins. The ceremony was attended by TV stars Shivangi Joshi and Divyanka Tripathi. The couple got married in February 2018 after dating for several years.

They announced the pregnancy via reel on Instagram and captioned it, "Our family is growing, and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes! Thank you @pixiedustdesign for creating these visuals for us!"



Know more about Pankhuri Awasthy

The actress made her acting debut in the TV industry in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui. However, she rose to fame after her role of Razia Sultan in Razia Sultan. She has also featured in shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Gud Se Meetha Ishq, to name a few. She made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in 2020, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar.