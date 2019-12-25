Geeta Phogat & Pawan Saroha Blessed With A Baby Boy; Share The First Picture

Geeta Phogat, a freestyle wrestler who won India's first-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, who is married to Pawan Kumar (also known as Pawan Saroha) welcomed their first child — a baby boy on December 24. The couple took to their Twitter handle to share the first picture as a family. Geeta wrote: "Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born." [sic]

HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD 🥰🤗 He is here 🤗 we are so much in love ❤️ 👶🏻 please give him your love and blessings 🙏😇 he made our life perfect now 🙏👪

Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born 😍



Date - 24-12-2019 pic.twitter.com/9KAc3Ew15c — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 24, 2019

TV actress Hina Khan who was with Geeta in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' reality show, wrote: "Congratulations Geetaaaaaa my friend.. I can’t express how happy I am.. god bless the little one.. hope u are ok.. take good care of yourself.. congratulations to you and Pawan." [sic]. Saina Nehwal, Lopa Mudra Raut, Karan Wahi, Mahesh Bhupathi and many others congratulated the couple.

For those unaware, Pawan Saroha represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and later at the 2014 Asian Games in the 86 kg weight class. Talking about their love story, the two dated for around 4 years and then decided to tie the knot in 2016.

WHO IS GEETA PHOGAT?

She is the daughter of wrestler and Dronacharya Award recipient Mahavir Singh Phogat. Geeta is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. They are in total four sisters — Babita Kumari, Ritu Phogat (International level wrestler) and Sangita Phogat (also a wrestler).

