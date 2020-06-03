George Floyd Death: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy & Other TV Actors Pay Tribute With Blackout Pic

George Floyd's tragic death has rocked the US and many Indian television actors recently came forward to express solidarity with protestors demanding justice for him. Popular telly actors including Hina Khan, Krystle D'Souza, Sanya Irani, and many others have expressed their grief over the incident and shared a blackout picture on their social media handles.

On Tuesday, that is June 2, Hina Khan shared a blackout picture on her Instagram handle along with a caption that read, 'Black Lives Matter' while Mouni Roy mentioned that 'All Lives Matters' and 'Black Lives Matters' in hashtags of her post. Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta did not pen any caption and turned off her comment section. Sanaya Irani and Krystle D'Souza also shared blackout pictures.

Check out their posts below:

Hian Khan

Sanaya Irani

Krystle D'Souza

Mouni Roy

Sargun Mehta

Apart from the Indian television actors, many Bollywood personalities and global stars also mourned the tragic death of George Floyd. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar shared a video, in which a little girl was talking about racism. On the other hand, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture, which read 'I can't breath', on her social media handle that were the last words of George Floyd as per reports.

George Floyd death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, on May 26, Floyd was arrested by the local police in Minneapolis for unspecified charges. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd after being subdued for several minutes by a police officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

In the viral video, the 46-year-old can be seen repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe.' He was pronounced dead the same day. George Floyd's death triggered protests in various parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio and Colorado. Reportedly, the police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. According to the reports, on Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

