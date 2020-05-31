Adidas Shares Nike's 'Don't Do It' Video Backing George Floyd Protests; Gets Lovely Reply

Expressing solidarity with thousands of Americans protesting against George Floyd’s death and taking a firm stand against racism, popular sports apparel brand Nike has come up with a "Don't do it" campaign, giving a twist to its famous catchphrase.

"For once, Don't Do It... Don't pretend there's not a problem in America," Nike said in a video posted to Twitter late Friday.

The message came as protesters across the United States took to the streets against the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this week.

READ | George Floyd's Death: Donald Trump Says He Spoke To Members Of The Family

Adidas voices support

In a rare sight of solidarity, competitor brand Adidas retweeted Nike’s video, with a message stating: "Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make a change."

"Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don't make any more excuses. Don't think this doesn't affect you," reads the video, in which white words appear across a black background.

Together is how we move forward. ⁣

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at 🏡) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Nike, whose ‘Just do it’ slogan is known worldwide, has waded into social justice issues of the US. In September 2018, Nike made headlines when it released an advertising campaign against racism. The ad featured US football player and activist Colin Kaepernick, who is criticized for kneeling during the US national anthem at games.

READ | George Floyd Protests Live Updates: 'Will Always Stand Against Violence & Disorder': Trump

George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested by police officer Derek Chauvin. But in a video showing the entire incident, the officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death.

Tensions and violence continue to escalate in the area with relentless protests demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family. Meanwhile, John Harrington, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS), announced that Chauvin, who was fired from his job, has now been taken into custody by the criminal bureau and a trial for the case will begin soon.

READ | US Protesters Converge Outside White House, Seek Justice For George Floyd

READ | US Cities Burn As Anti-police Demonstrations Turn Violent Over George Floyd's Death