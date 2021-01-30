'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 29th Jan Written Update | Patralekha Questions Her Place

On the 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' January 29 episode, we saw the family perform a puja. As Virat and Sai perform the Rudrabhishek, Patralekha questions her place in the family. Read the 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' written update for January 29th, right here!

Sandhya proves that Sai cares for Virat

Virat sees that Sai put Alta on her foot and turns to tell this to everyone. Patralekha and everyone else accuses Sai of plotting the whole thing, so they look like liars. Sandhya tells Virat that she did not do this to put anyone in a bad light, but did it for Virat's well being.

Sai and Virat perform the Rudrabhishek

Later they sit for the puja, and Sai asks the priest to speed it up so that she can go, and study. Sandhya's mother signals her to stop it as the priest is making arrangements. When the priest asks for someone to perform Rudhrabhishek, Patralekha tries to come forward but is stopped by Sandhya who asks Virat and Sai to perform the Rudrabhishek.

Virat wonders why Sai put alta

Later in the night, Sai falls asleep with her books open on the bed and Virat enters the room wondering if Sai put Alta for his well being. He keeps pondering and walks towards her on the bed. He exclaims to himself about how beautiful Sai looks while sleeping.

Virat notices Sai's allergies

He wakes Sai up and she says that she needs to go and study since she has her 'maid duties' to perform the next morning. Virat asks her why doing household chores makes her a maid, to which she says that she doesn't consider it to be her house. She then goes off to study, when Virat asks her about a rash on her foot.

Virat comes to look for Baking Soda

Sandhya catches Virat in the kitchen when he tries to look for baking soda for Sai's rashes. Virat lies at first by saying that he was there for the salt but gives in and tell the truth about Sai's rashes and the fact that he is there for the baking soda. Sandhya then tells Virat that Sai has not eaten anything and she was there to take food for him.

Patralekha questions her importance in Virat's life

Virat walks towards his room and sees Pakhi on the terrace and goes to talk to her. He asks her if she has eaten, to which she tells him that he doesn't care if she has eaten and only cares about his wife. She tells him that whatever little rights she had in the house were snatched and given away to Sai. She questions her position in the family and asks Virat if he even cares for her.

