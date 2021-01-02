Check Out Dhanush's Photos From His New Year's Celebration With Family

The achievements made by Dhanush in his professional life are known by all of his fans. The actor however keeps his personal life under the wraps and out of the limelight. The rest of the celebrities hardly shy away from revealing their New Year celebration plans and are often spotted flying to various destinations to celebrate this occasion. Even though Dhanush himself did not post any picture of his New Year’s celebration, the pictures of his family photos of their celebrations have been doing rounds – have a glimpse at them.

Dhanush’s family celebration during New Year

Dhanush’s photos on Instagram hardly have any of his family members, but his sister-in-law Geethanjali Selvaraghavan posted several pictures of their celebrations on her Instagram. The photos also featured Dhanush himself, who was looking suave while wearing a dark grey suit, which fit him well.

Geethanjali seized the opportunity of their New Year’s celebration to pose with the actor and his wife Aishwarya. She also posed with her husband and the couple matched with each other in dark outfits. The beginning of the new year also incidentally marks the birthday of Aishwarya, who was seen cutting her cake in another post.

Aishwarya was dressed in a simple yet elegant traditional outfit and was seen cutting her unique cake with a smile on her face. She also posed in front of a grand Christmas tree with Geethanjali as the two seem to share a great rapport with each other. Geethanjali also talked, in the caption of one of the posts, about being reunited with Dhanush after a long time, with the party being the first New Year celebration she had with him after five years. Geethanjali thus showered affection on her family in a series of posts, with multiple celebrations taking place during the party.

Dhanush’s photos from his New Year’s celebrations shows a rather affectionate side of him and puts a light on him as a ‘family man’. Their celebration was evidently a closed affair, with social distancing being practised due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The New Year’s thus gave a rare insight into Dhanush’s family and the actor’s personal life.

