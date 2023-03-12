Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Neil Bhatt Promises Show's Return After Fire On Set

A fire broke out on the set of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently. The fire reportedly broke out in Mumbai's Filmcity at 4.30 PM on March 11. At first, the fire started on the ground floor of the film studio and then it began spreading in the area. After the incident, Neil Bhatt took to his social media handle and confirmed that the TV show will soon begin shoot.

Neil shared the note on his Instagram storied. It read, "Like a lot of shows started in trying times like COVID. Our show has always had challenges before and after it started. This particular incident is unprecedented and extremely unfortunate But with the love of the audience and unending support that you’ll have shown in the past two days is overwhelming. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin WILL BOUNCE BACK AND WE’LL COME BACK STRONGER. Love always-Neil (VIRAT)."

After the fire incident, the production house backing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin issued a statement explaining the entire incident. They shared that the fire engulfed the entire set but all the employees and actors were escorted to safety. The team is further trying to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage caused by it. The makers assured the fans that the show will resume shooting soon.

Cause of the fire on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. Reportedly, it broke out because of a short circuit. Fire brigades reached the spot and doused the fire before it could cause more damage. The fire had also spread to the sets of other shows including Ajooni and Teri Meri Dooriyan.