'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Photos To Check Out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are now engaged. The duo went on to make it official on their respective social media handle and fans can’t stop going gaga over it. However, prior to their announcement the duo used to also go on to share several pictures, videos and much more giving fans a glimpse of their personal and professional life together. Talking about the same, here’s a look at some of the pictures of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma together.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Sharma went on to share a sweet picture of her posing with Neil. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen sitting on a chair while Neil is standing beside her. The duo can be seen donning peach outfits and are all smiles to the camera. Along with the picture she wrote, “Majestic”. Check out a few comments below.

Neil Bhatt took to Instagram to share a very filmy picture which is a scene from their daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the picture, the actor can be seen very gently holding her as they both look into each other’s eyes. Along with the post he wrote, “One of my favourite scenes in terms of execution. Hope you'll liked it too”. Check out a few comments below.

Aishwarya shared a video where they can be seen having lots of fun on the sets of their daily soap. In the video, they can be seen playing a game and are super happy and excited about it. Revealing the winner of the same, Aishwarya wrote, “I Won I Won I Won @bhatt_neil”. She added, “Thankyou @jeet.anactor for being our "Director Of Photography". Check out the post below.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil shared a picture where they can be seen striking a stunning pose together. Along with the picture, he wrote, “what if…” Check out the post below.

Aishwarya went on to share a quirky video where they can be seen shaking a leg on the sets of the daily soap. Along with the video, she wrote, “Madness overload”. Take a look at the post below.

Neil Bhatt took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and Aishwarya which is truly unmissable. Along with the post, he wrote, “Let time stop right here”. Take a look at the post below.

