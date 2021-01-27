'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Stands Strong Against Chavans; Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a popular TV show, which released on October 5. Within three months, the show has picked pace in terms of the story. The makers of the show have been coming up with several twists and turns in the show to keep the audience entertained and hooked. Recently, a shocking spoiler got out about an upcoming episode.

Interestingly, in the upcoming episode, which will be aired on January 27, the audience will see that Bhavani orders Sai to apply aalta on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, even after the latter informs her that she is allergic to it. As Sai refuses to do so, Bhavani, along with Sonali, will drag Sai. Later, Karishma will offer to apply aalta on Sai's feet. While defending herself, Sai will accidentally hit the bowl and the aalta will be spilled on the floor. Considering it as a bad omen, Bhavani will be tensed about the upcoming problems. Scroll down to watch the spoiler.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin January 27 spoiler

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 23 Written Update: Virat Feels Jealous Of Aniket

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin January 27 episode

The story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around three characters, which are Virat, Patralekha aka Paakhi, and Sai. The lead characters are played by Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. It's a Hindi remake of a Bengali serial Kusum Dola. As per the theme of the show, the lead character Virat, who is married to Sai, has made a promise to his lover Paakhi, who is the wife of his cousin Samrat, that he will not love any other woman. But, eventually, Virat will develop romantic feelings for Sai and this will lead to progress the track further.

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 14 Written Update: Sai Slaps Amay In Front Of Neighbours

As per the current track, the Chavan family gears up for Vasant Panchami. In the upcoming episode, which will be aired on January 27, Sai will refuse to apply aalta. However, later Virat's mother will convince her to do so for the well-being of Virat. On the other hand, Virat will be receiving backlash from the family for Sai's behaviour. The show airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Written Update For January 1: Sai Calls The House A 'jail'

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 12 Written Update: Virat And Sai Get Into An Argument

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.