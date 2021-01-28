'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Virat's Eyes Lock On Sai While Chavans Provoke Him

Star Plus' recently launched serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to impress the audience as within a couple of weeks of its premiere, it grabbed a spot in TRP charts. In the recent episodes of the show, the audience witnessed Virrat getting close to Sai while this irritates Pakhi. Well, in the upcoming episode, the show is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of drama. And, recently a video clip about the same started surfing on the internet. Scroll down to get a peek into these spoilers.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' January 28 spoiler

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin January 28 spoiler clip, Virat is seen trying to figure out that why Sai refused to apply aalta. And, to calm down his family over the matter, he will ask them what he can do now. Later, Ninad will interrupt and give him two options, which is either Virat should leave the house with Sai or he has to ask her to leave the Chavan mansion. Amid these allegations, Ashwini will take Sai's side and request Virat to know the story from both sides. Later, Ashwini will call Sai downstairs, and as soon as she will come downstairs, Virat will be mesmerised seeing her decked up traditionally in a yellow saree. Scroll down to watch it.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Stands Strong Against Chavans; Watch

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' January 27 episode

In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Bhavani asked Sai to apply aalta for the Vasantapchmi pooja. However, Sai firmly refused to do so while informing them she is allergic to aalta. Bhavani attempted to apply aalta on Sai forcefully while Pakhi instigated the family against Sai. Later, Ashwini explained the importance of it to Sai and the latter agreed to apply it and have anti-allergic medicine to avoid any consequence.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Co-stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Are Engaged; See Pics

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi and the Chavans will try to establish that Sai tried to insult them by refusing to apply aalta, without informing Virat that Sai has said that she is allergic to it. Pakhi will also add fuel to the fire by calling Sai a modern and educated girl. And, when Virat will question Sai about it, Sai will show her aalta-applied feet to him.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Jan 23 Written Update: Virat Feels Jealous Of Aniket

READ | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Jan 14 Written Update: Sai Slaps Amay In Front Of Neighbours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.