Good News! Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Blessed With A Baby Girl

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14. The couple tied the knot in 2015. "Am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us," Karan said in a statement.

For those unaware, Karan and Ankita, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage in June 2018. Post that, Karan was quoted saying, "We are in a positive state of mind. We want to start a family and are planning for it. The incident is behind us. It's a film that didn't' release, but the show must go on." Earlier in an interview, when the couple was planning on welcoming their baby in November 2018, Karan had said, "It's sinking in slowly, and I am ecstatic. I can't go through the emotions and transformations, which Ankita is going through. It's a beautiful phase for her as she will graduate from a wife to a mother. I plan to spoil our baby silly with love and pampering once he/she is born. We would like to have two kids - both Ankita and I are the only children of our parents, and we understand the need for a sibling."

Karan Patel took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note as his long-running show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' came to an end after six years.

As they say, all good things come to an end, and so, it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. For me, it wasn’t just a show, it was a place where I found a home outside of home and friends who are now my family. I found brothers for life in Aly, Abhishek, Sangram and Raj and most importantly my father-in-law.



This 6 year-long connection with the show and the people cannot be expressed in words. We started off with a simple yet strong concept and little did we know that it would be so well accepted by the audience. Raman Bhalla became a household name, and so did I. And I am eternally grateful to everyone who made Raman Bhalla aka Raavan Kumar as Ishita (Divyanka) says, a character that I will keep with me forever.

This show has made me a better person. I have experienced playing a father on screen for 6 years, so when the time comes, I feel I will be ready to accept fatherhood with open arms in real life.



I can’t thank Ekta Kapoor enough for believing in me to portray this role and most importantly, I want to thank the fans of Raman and Ishita who kept loving us unconditionally.

Like I have always said, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tum Ho Mohabbatein.



Lots of Love,

Karan Patel / Raman Bhalla

From the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a story that will tug at your heart!#YeHaiChahatein, Coming soon only on StarPlus.@Divyanka_T @TheKaranPatel #SargunKaurLuthra pic.twitter.com/QK5ACSI09m — StarPlus (@StarPlus) November 27, 2019

