After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel To Star In Another Project?

Queen of daily soaps, Ekta Kapoor has ruled the television industry for over a decade and a half. One of her most loved family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to bid adieu to its audience almost after six years. The much-loved family drama featured Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel, Anita Hasaandani, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee in the pivotal roles and was one of the top favourite shows of Indian television. Recently, Raman Bhalla aka Karan Patel shared a heartfelt message on his social media handle about his journey and the show. Karan posted a beautiful picture of himself with his on-screen wife Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka. Karan also shared in his message that the show is special to him in several ways.

Karan Patel's heartfelt message:

After Karan, even Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her official Instagram handle with the show's lead pair Raman and Ishita. The director shared a selfie video, in which she opened up that she is getting a lot of complaints and messages that the viewers of the show will be missing Divyanka and Karan a lot. She also asked her fans whether they would like to see the Raman and Ishita together somewhere else in some alternative medium, in an alternative universe. In the caption also Ekta focussed more on the world 'alt' and wrote that 'let's meet soon in 'alternate or parallel universe'.

Ekta Kapoor' with Raman and Ishita:

Now the audience is thinking that Divyanka and Karan might be collaborating for some new project on ALT Balaji. Though there are no official statements by both the actors or makers of the show but viewers are surely waiting to see their favourite jodi together once again. Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off show Yeh Hai Chahatein is already on cards. The show will also feature Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi and the show will revolve around a single mother and her journey to find true love. The show will go on air from December 19, 2019.

