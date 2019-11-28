Karan Patel To Never Choose Bigg Boss; Says, "...won't Take It Up At Any Cost"

Karan Patel has evidently gained a fanbase for himself with his contribution to Hindi television The actor has worked in the entertainment sector for over two decades now. Karan has featured in previous seasons of Bigg Boss which were hosted by Salman Khan. But with the 13th season of the show, things have gotten worse than ever before. This season of Bigg Boss has constantly provided its viewers with entertainment, but also many controversies and ugly fights. Things took a very dramatic turn when contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla got into a physical fight. Host Salman Khan had given the two warnings during the weekend episode and stated that strict action will be taken against them if they don't behave properly. Now, actor Karan Patel has stated his views about the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Karan Patel talks about taking up Bigg Boss 13

While speaking to a news daily, Karan Patel was asked about taking up the latest season of Bigg Boss, to which the actor replied saying that he does not see himself in the Bigg Boss house at any cost. He stated that he does not have the temperament to be with the newer contestants or a mixed bag of people. In his own words, he does not wish to fall down to that level and be violent on-screen, putting his friends and family in a shameful position. He added furthermore that he cannot pretend to be someone he is not for three months straight.

Karan also addressed recent rumours of fallout with co-star Divyanka Tripathi. He stated that he would not call it a problem, but he had a habit of coming to sets late and believes it is justifiable for his co-stars to complain about it. He added that besides this issue, he and his co-star are great friends both on and off-screen.

