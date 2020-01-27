'Grey's Anatomy' And 'Station 19' Crossover Is Packed With Drama And Disasters

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 returned on TV with new episodes on January 23, 2020. The two shows started with a crossover filled with a high dose of drama and disaster. While Station 19 saw the squad looking at a car-in-a-bar situation, the team of Grey's Anatomy is ready to heal the injuries along with its regular drama.

'GreysxStation19' crossover

The Station 19 squad crashed into Joe's bar. Grey's residents Helm and Simms appeared to be in particularly bad shape. Parker suffered from a head injury and Casey got PTSD. Ben tried to get everyone out of the back door, but it was blocked by a cement truck. The firefighters of Station 19 raced towards this chaos while Vic worried about the fact that her “hot doctor lover” was among the people present in the bar. Levi, on the other hand, urged the car driver Joan to drive faster as Don was at risk of dying of a heart attack.

Vic and Andy had a one to one regarding grieving and loss, as she herself had lost Ripley. Ben made Joan perform CPR on Don and use EKG paddles as well. They successfully restart his heart. But in an attempt to cut off her seatbelt, Joan stabbed herself in the carotid artery and died.

As of the Grey Anatomy's end of things, Meredith was forced to admit that Cristina's hunky Irish pediatrician gift is pretty good-looking. Amelia can't seem to admit that she knows where her baby was conceived. Amelia feared that Owen Hunt might be the father of her baby while he is off to get engaged with Teddi. Meredith is also concerned about DeLuca being in the bar during the accident. There is also a mention of the fact that Alex is still in Iowa.

